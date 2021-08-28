Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,967 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.6% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 23,694 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 36,416 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 560,686 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $151,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $299.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

