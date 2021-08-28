Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Short Interest Update

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Microwave Filter stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Microwave Filter has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74.
Microwave Filter Company Profile
Read More: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Microwave Filter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microwave Filter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.