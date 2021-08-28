Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Short Interest Update

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Microwave Filter stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Microwave Filter has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74.

Microwave Filter Company Profile

Microwave Filter Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and development of electronic filters both for radio and microwave frequencies. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for markets, such as cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation and defense.

