Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the July 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MBCN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $146.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,257,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

