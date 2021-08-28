Mina (MINA) Reaches Market Cap of $594.04 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $594.04 million and approximately $35.65 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00005973 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00132696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00151590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,742.03 or 0.99694337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.29 or 0.06633646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.02 or 0.00994071 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 203,429,851 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.