MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the July 29th total of 22,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MIND C.T.I. during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 61,585 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 37,714 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNDO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.28. 22,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,498. MIND C.T.I. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.73.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

