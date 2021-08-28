Minter Network (BIP) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.83 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $15.83 million and $7,416.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053102 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00068057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00136636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00098828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00150562 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,649,967,830 coins and its circulating supply is 4,444,758,263 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

