Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $22.75 or 0.00046711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $27.37 million and $70,582.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00136636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00150562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,515.03 or 0.99628406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.50 or 0.06687403 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.57 or 0.00995100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,203,435 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

