Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $48.50 or 0.00099449 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $24.12 million and $63,453.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00136318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00150286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,944.70 or 1.00367430 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.33 or 0.01001386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.17 or 0.06666953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 497,381 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.