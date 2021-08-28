Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $67.02

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.02 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 74.30 ($0.97). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 74.30 ($0.97), with a volume of 830,297 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -106.14.

In related news, insider Jennifer Duvalier acquired 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,773.99 ($2,317.73).

About Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.