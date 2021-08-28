Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

MMSMY stock remained flat at $$5.80 during trading on Friday. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic materials, and automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts and Components, and Affiliates Coordination. The Engineered Materials segment offers battery materials, exhaust gas purification catalysts, functional powders, copper foil, and ceramic products.

