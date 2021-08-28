Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the July 29th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ MTC opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mmtec has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $5.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mmtec by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 108,686 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mmtec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Mmtec by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mmtec by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 40,636 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mmtec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

