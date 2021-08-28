Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 203,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,249,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $6,267,299. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $226.51 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $226.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.20.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

