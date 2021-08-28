Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 111,708 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,617,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Biogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 21.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 13.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 7.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price objective (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BIIB opened at $343.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.