Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 270,525 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 270,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,272,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after acquiring an additional 179,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,948,000 after purchasing an additional 296,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $166.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

