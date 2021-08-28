Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 499,000 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 499,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,542,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of eBay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $76.41 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

