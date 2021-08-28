Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 591,119 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 591,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,549,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 72,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,937,000 after buying an additional 40,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

