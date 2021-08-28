Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 94,512 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,283,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Humana as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Humana by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $1,307,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Humana by 38.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $177,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $405.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.78. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

