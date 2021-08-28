Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,420,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of DexCom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in DexCom by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total value of $215,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,306 shares of company stock worth $29,720,831. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

DexCom stock opened at $520.71 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $528.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 99.18, a PEG ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

