Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,696,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Illumina at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 247,792 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $117,258,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Illumina by 12.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 719 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,364 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $60,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $464.58 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $485.46.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,374. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

