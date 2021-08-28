Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 528,200 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 528,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,567,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Johnson Controls International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $74.73 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. HSBC raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

