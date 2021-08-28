Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $27.90 Million in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 167,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,900,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $222.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.11. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $222.75. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

