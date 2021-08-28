Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $39.82 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 441,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Fiserv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $117.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

