Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $43.04 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 187,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,038,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of The Sherwin-Williams at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 201.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 306.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,566 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $302.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $309.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,257 shares of company stock worth $58,981,614. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

