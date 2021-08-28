Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $22.65 Million Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 123,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,649,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Motorola Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $242.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $149.81 and a one year high of $244.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

