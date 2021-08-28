Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New $36.48 Million Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 291,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Eaton at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $1,606,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

NYSE:ETN opened at $170.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

