Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 188,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,713,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Ecolab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock opened at $224.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.