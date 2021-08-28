Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 488,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,721,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian Pacific Railway at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE CP opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.