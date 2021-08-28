Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 586,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,365,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Newmont as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,227.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 304,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $58.19 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

