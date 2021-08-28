Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Align Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $701.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.33 and a 1-year high of $721.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

