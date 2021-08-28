Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 328,488 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 328,488 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,564,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,831 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,924,000 after purchasing an additional 747,281 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.8% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 720,474 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,312,000 after purchasing an additional 714,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,222,000 after purchasing an additional 681,794 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.23.

CM opened at $116.09 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $121.11. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.69.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

