Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $27.93 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,932,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,480,664,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU opened at $405.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $415.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.55.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.