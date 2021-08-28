Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $34.76 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 199,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,761,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of HCA Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 43.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $251.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $255.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.16. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

