Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $35.71 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 440,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,707,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Emerson Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $104.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $105.03.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

