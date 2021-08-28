Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $37.73 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,728,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Moody’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $377.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.91. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

