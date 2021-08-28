Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $40 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 457,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $119.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

