Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $41.23 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 411,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,228,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after purchasing an additional 191,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,706,000 after purchasing an additional 168,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $118.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

