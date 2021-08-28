Mobius Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (MOBI)

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Mobius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Mobius has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $41,990.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mobius has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mobius Profile

Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 536,913,014 coins. The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network . The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mobius is mobius.network . Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobius (MOBI) is a protocol token whose blockchain runs simple protocols which introduce new standards for cross-blockchain login, payment, governance, and oracles such as the novel Universal Proof of Stake Oracle. “

Mobius Coin Trading

