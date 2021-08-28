Mochi Market (MOMA) Reaches Market Cap of $4.64 Million

Mochi Market (CURRENCY:MOMA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Mochi Market has a total market cap of $4.64 million and $484,487.00 worth of Mochi Market was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mochi Market coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mochi Market has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mochi Market Coin Profile

MOMA is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. Mochi Market’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,049,791 coins. Mochi Market’s official Twitter account is @MarketMochi

According to CryptoCompare, “Mochi.Market is a fully-decentralized multi-chain NFT exchange ecosystem. The Mochi.Market will be launched initially on Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), followed by other chains such as Harmony, Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Near, and popular layer 2 protocols. Mochi.Market envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized exchange ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (“NFT”). It aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of NFT to solve real-world problems by offering practical and innovative solutions, which bring NFTs to the masses. Abstract Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org – a team dedicated to developing practical and innovative technological solutions to enable a seamless web3 NFT economy. “

Mochi Market Coin Trading

