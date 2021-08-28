Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 14.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,744,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Moderna by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $382.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,000 shares of company stock worth $87,719,570 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

