ModiHost (AIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $172,258.88

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. ModiHost has a market cap of $172,258.88 and approximately $27,281.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00052437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00106631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.49 or 0.00751680 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.