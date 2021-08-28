Molecular Future Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19.26 Million (MOF)

Molecular Future (CURRENCY:MOF) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Molecular Future has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Molecular Future coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00002859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Molecular Future has a market cap of $119.20 million and approximately $19.26 million worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Molecular Future Profile

Molecular Future is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,481,225 coins. The official website for Molecular Future is www.molecular.cc . Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future is a decentralized digital asset management ecosystem that is based and founded by multiple Hong Kong companies (China Fortune, HBCC, XBTING Fund, HCASH Foundation, and Collistar Capital). It's a platform designed to provide its user's related Blockchain-based products, guidance through the Blockchain industry, agency trading software, and media information. The issued token by Molecular Future is MOF an ERC 20 Ethereum-based token. MOF is a medium of exchange in the Molecular Future ecosystem, acts as a reward payment of the different campaigns running and completed transactions with MOF token. “

