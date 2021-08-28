MonaCoin Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $103.08 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00003220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,695.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.02 or 0.06637145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.36 or 0.01296526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00354526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00132543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.81 or 0.00623886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00334796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00248405 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

