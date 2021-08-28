Monavale Price Reaches $653.71 on Major Exchanges (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Monavale has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Monavale coin can now be bought for about $653.71 or 0.01332674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $96,395.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00355219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Monavale Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,622 coins and its circulating supply is 8,698 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

