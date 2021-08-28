Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MONRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $69.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.33. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

