Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MONRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $69.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.33. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.