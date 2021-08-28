Monero Classic Hits Market Cap of $8.05 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $28,438.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.74 or 0.00623362 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001654 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 212.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

