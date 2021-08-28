MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0078

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $1,699.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00110148 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 150.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 231,314,785 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

