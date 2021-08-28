Monetha (MTH) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $10.76 million and $467,033.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.58 or 0.00748701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00102588 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

MTH is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

