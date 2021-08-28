MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 238.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 138.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $395.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.43.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.88.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,974 shares of company stock valued at $80,899,818 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

