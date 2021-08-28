MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 95.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in MongoDB by 77.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 112.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after buying an additional 52,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in MongoDB by 5.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $6.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.61. The company had a trading volume of 504,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.43. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. raised their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.88.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total transaction of $1,016,649.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,450,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,974 shares of company stock worth $80,899,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

