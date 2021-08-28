MONK (MONK) Hits Market Cap of $993,847.13

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MONK has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $993,847.13 and $999.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001879 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007855 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000713 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

